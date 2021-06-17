'Lemonade, lemonade!' guy, Derrick Moore, returns home after lengthy hospital stay

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks fans haven’t had a lot to cheer for this year, but we’ve got a big win to report!

Derrick Moore, the “Lemonade, lemonade guy” at D-backs games, is finally back home after several months in the hospital.

A family spokesperson tells ABC15 Moore is at home resting after leaving a rehabilitation center Wednesday.

Moore was hospitalized earlier this year with an unknown illness at the time, and no medical insurance.

After news of Moore’s hospitalization, a GoFundMe to help with medical bills has since raised more than $137,000, a testament to how many people he has made smile over the years.

Moore is known for his trademark saying "Lemonade! Lemonade! Like Grandma Made!" at Chase Field and other sports venues across the Valley. For locals, Moore was just as much a part of the entertainment as the game itself. His popularity showcased in 2015 when he won the award for Top Vendor in Major League Baseball.

Moore's personality also drew the attention of Taylor Swift, after he went viral for selling Skittles on her Red Tour when it came to the Valley. The two met and the story was shared by MLB.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and sports teams not allowing fans in 2020 and into 2021, Moore was unable to work and couldn't afford health insurance.

Last year when stadiums closed, Moore, a father of three, had to take various jobs such as installing cabinets and even working as a caregiver to make ends meet.

"When everything shut down it was different for him. And I know it was tough on him," said family friend Tyrone Preyer Jr.

Preyer Jr. says Moore was taken to a rehabilitation center a few weeks ago and was finally allowed to return home Wednesday.