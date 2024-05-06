Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews fighting 'Horse Fire' burning in Tonto National Forest

ABC15 is working to get more details on this fire
The Horse Fire is burning in the Tonto National Forest/Cave Creek Ranger District area northeast of the Valley. Some surrounding areas are shut down while crews work to suppress the fire, U.S. Forest Service officials say.
Posted at 7:58 AM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 11:12:52-04

TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, AZ — Crews are fighting the 'Horse Fire,' which is burning in part of the Tonto National Forest, northeast of the Valley.

The fire is burning Monday in the Cave Creek Ranger District area of the forest, U.S. Forest Service officials say.

Below is a map of the general Cave Creek Ranger District area:

Some surrounding areas and roadways are shut down while crews work to suppress the fire.

Officials say they are working to protect the KA Ranch, Horse Dam infrastructure, and Forest Service campgrounds. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is said to be assisting with food, water, and supplies at KA Ranch.

"A closure will be in effect for the entire portion of NFSR 205, also known as Horseshoe Dam Road, starting from NFSR 19, also known as Bartlett Dam Road beginning 9 a.m. Monday, May 6, through June 5, 2024, until 6 p.m., unless rescinded," officials say.

ABC15 has reached out to officials for more information on the fire. Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

Latest from ABC15 Arizona:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo