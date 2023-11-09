Country singer Avery Anna gets special homecoming in first Arizona shows

PHOENIX — Since the last time we talked with Avery Anna, the Flagstaff native has been performing on stages all over the country.

"I've been touring all year for the first time with artists like Spencer Crandall, Josh Turner, Martina McBride," said Anna.

She even got to kick off her own headlining tour titled 'The Narcissist Tour.'

ABC15's Katie Raml sits down with Avery Anna tonight on ABC15 News at 10 after the CMA Awards!

But no performance was more special to the young singer than taking the stage right here in Arizona.

"It was really full circle. I just remember looking out in the crowd and seeing like, lots of my cousins and my parents and aunts and stuff, and just like family friends that I haven't seen in a really long time. And it just takes me back to when I was like, singing for them in my family room for Christmas or for Thanksgiving, or you know, just like family barbecues and stuff like that is definitely full circle," said Anna.

After a year on the road, her stop in Arizona allowed her to spend time with the ones who had been cheering her on since the very beginning.

"It was so comforting and like, kind of everybody supported me so big. And I love Arizona, like with all my heart, I brag about it all the time to everybody," said Anna.

Now the country music star on the rise is soaking in every moment since her first splash into the spotlight, when a video of her singing in the bathtub got her 10 million views and a record deal.

"I get to write songs and travel and, and sing for people and like, connect with music and that's all I could ever ask for," said Anna.

Avery Anna is still in the middle of her 'Treat Yourself Nice Tour', but she tells us she's working on releasing new music in the next year and teased that she's got another big announcement in the works.