Could Southern California wildfires impact Arizona housing market competition?

The ongoing wildfires in Southern California may intensify the already competitive housing market in Arizona, as experts predict an increase in migration from California.

Mark Stapp, Director of ASU's Center for Real Estate Theory and Practice, suggests that the fires could lead more Californians to consider relocating to Arizona, particularly to areas like Phoenix, which have historically been attractive due to cost differences and quality of life.

"It's just going to increase competition for a scarce resource," said Mark Stapp, highlighting the potential impact on Arizona's housing market.

Mark Marsillo from Realty Executives noted, "As of right now, nothing. I've seen nothing," regarding an increase in inquiries from Californians.

In 2023, 54,000 Californians moved to Arizona, a decrease from 74,000 in 2022, according to U.S. Census data. Stapp notes that natural disasters often accelerate population shifts.

While some experts anticipate a surge in migration due to the wildfires, others, like Marsillo, have yet to observe a significant change. The full impact may not be clear for several months.

