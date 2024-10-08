Construction worker shot in Phoenix starts long journey to recovery

PHOENIX — The family of a construction worker shot while fixing a fence in Phoenix said the teen has a long recovery journey ahead.

Jamal Avery's wife and mom spoke with ABC15 a little over a month after the shooting that left the 19-year-old badly injured and 48-year-old Alan Whitworth dead. Jamal's family is reaching out to the community for help as the young father has been transferred to a rehabilitation facility.

"It was terrifying," said Jamal's wife Letecia Avery. "It was not expected."

Letecia described the day her husband was shot while working on a fencing project in Phoenix with Whitworth, his cousin's fiancé.

"It was senseless," said Letecia. "He totally left. Could have stayed gone and decided to come back anyways."

Letecia said she was near 40th Street and Thomas Road waiting for her husband to finish work when the shooting happened. Whitworth died at the scene, while Jamal was critically injured.

"Then being in the hospital is also very draining," said Letecia. "Not knowing if he was going to be okay."

All of this, while detectives searched for a shooter for over two weeks. Ultimately Phoenix police arrested Marquea Cato.

At his initial court appearance, prosecutors described the allegations against the 31-year-old.

"He got into a verbal altercation with one of the victims, and threatened to go get a gun and shoot him," described the prosecutor. "He left the scene and then returned shortly thereafter with a gun. The second victim intervened, and Mr. Cato shot him and then fired multiple times at the first victim."

Cato, in court, was seen shaking his head at times.

"I don't want to incriminate myself, but it's just not all entirely true what you just stated," said Cato.

Cato has now been indicted on multiple charges including first-degree murder.

"Totally relieved," said Letecia. "I'm happy that he was arrested. I'm happy that the charges are just against him."

But they know nothing will bring Whitworth back. After being shot multiple times and even placed in a medically induced coma, Jamal has a long recovery journey ahead.

Letecia shared a new video showing the 19-year-old learning to walk again after being transferred to a rehab facility last week. The teen, a father with a second child on the way.

"He used to work 12-hour shifts and things like that, six days a week," said Jamal's mom Lyzbeth Bandera. "That's what he did."

With medical and everyday costs mounting, the family is turning to the community for support. They have updated a fundraiser they first shared after the shooting.

"I believe my son is just a miracle, and it's only going to get better and better," said Bandera.

Cato has pleaded not guilty. He's still in custody being held on a $2 million bond.