Police ramping up search for person who shot two construction workers

PHOENIX — Police have ramped up the search for the person who shot a pair of construction workers in Phoenix, killing one and badly injuring another.

The shooting happened on September 1 near 40th Street and Thomas Road. Silent witness is now offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest.



"Alan deserves justice," said Mariah Avery. "We deserve justice."

Justice is what Mariah and her family are pushing for after a shooting that left her cousin badly injured and took the life of her fiancé Alan Whitworth.

"I've never seen someone work so hard to support me, his kids, everyone around him," said Mariah. "He's always trying to help other people."

On September 1, Phoenix police said the 48-year-old was working in construction near 40th Street and Thomas Road, along with 19-year-old Jamal Avery. ABC15 was told that morning there was some kind of a fight. Both Alan and Jamal were shot, and police said the shooter ran from the scene.

"There was no need," said Mariah. "He was working, it was 8 a.m. on a Sunday. Who does that?"

Whitworth lost his life at the scene, the shooting happened just after he began a new electrical business and got engaged.

Jamal is still in the hospital in critical condition, the family told ABC15 the teen was shot multiple times.

"I actually received a call from his wife, from Jamal's wife that morning," said Jamal's mom Lyzbeth Bandera. "She was there when everything happened. She was there to pick him up.”

That traumatic call is how Bandera learned about the shooting.

Ever since her family has leaned on their faith and church community. Everyone praying for her son, who's been in and out of surgery.

"He's always smiling, always since he was a baby," said Bandera. "He's always been a character."

Loved ones are holding onto hope that they will see that smile again. Both men, ABC15 was told, are fathers.

Over a week after the shooting police say there are still no arrests. On Tuesday, Silent Witness released a flyer with information about the case, offering a $2,000 reward for information.

"Somebody saw him," said Bandera. "Somebody knows this guy. This guy, I'm sure, he's not keeping it to himself. Somebody knows."

Police and family are urging anyone with information to come forward.

"It would mean everything to be able to look at the person and see them get justice," said Mariah. "And let them know what they took from me."

