Possible suspect at large after double shooting near 40th Street and Thomas Road

Police say one victim has died and another is in critical condition
PHOENIX — Police are searching for someone who allegedly shot two people in central Phoenix Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say the shooting took place near 40th Street and Thomas Road.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police say there is a potential suspect at large, and they are asking the public to avoid the area.

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

