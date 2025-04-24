Community holds benefit for Valley musician battling cancer

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — Friends would say the only thing bigger than Carvin Jones's talent is his heart.

The Valley-based musician is known for rocking the house, but recently announced he's had to step away from touring after finding out he has cancer.

Friends are hoping the community will take action for Jones; there is a benefit event to help raise money, because friends say he does not have health insurance and is unable to work.

"Rally around someone who has given back to our community in tangible ways — through food donations, taking care of the elderly during COVID — but also intangible ways," explained Warren Cole, a close friend of Jones. "There are so many memories, so many great times. You could be in a bad mood, but when you go listen to Carvin Jones, you can't help but walk out of there with a smile on your face."

The Carvin Jones Cancer Benefit is happening Thursday, April 24, from 4-9 p.m. at Bone Haus Brewing in Fountain Hills, located at 14825 E Shea Blvd #101, Fountain Hills, AZ, 85268. For more information, visit their website.

For Carvin's GoFundMe page, click here.