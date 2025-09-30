Community comes together to help Globe nonprofit reopen after devastating floods

GLOBE, AZ — In the face of tragedy this week, as communities across Gila County deal with this weekend's flooding, there have also been several displays of inspiration, positivity, and hope.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti encountered one of those on Monday morning at the Central Arizona Council on Developmental Disabilities in Globe.

Outside, we spotted workers there, who are typically hosting day programs for adults with intellectual disabilities, rolling up their sleeves and shoveling dirt to clean out the mud from their parking lot after the storms.

They came with shovels, brooms, wheelbarrows, and whatever else they needed to get the job done.

For Veronica Tarango, who has been with the facility for more than two decades, it truly is a "labor" of love, in every definition of the phrase!

"It's for them," explains Veronica, who is clearly willing to do anything for her job and her clients, even if it means shoveling dirt to get the doors back open. "Without us, their families struggle...and it means a lot. They mean a lot to me!"

But one thing Tarango may not have realized was that help was on the way in the form of total strangers.

"A call went out to all of our membership around the Valley," explains Aaron Hale, who drove more than an hour to Globe from Chandler, along with many other members of the Chandler South Stake Church of Latter-day Saints.

They heard about the flooding and knew immediately they wanted to come and lend a hand.

"Arizona loves each other and serves each other," says Hale. "We don't care about politics or your beliefs. We really want to help and serve each other."

And for Hale, it's also a chance to give back to a community that gave so much to him during his own time of need in 2023.

He was leading a pioneer trek, a common tradition in the Mormon Church, when all of a sudden, strong storms moved through while the group was in Globe.

At the time, Hale was helping lead about 200 teenagers. The weather caused flooding, tents to blow away, and left the group stranded, but he says that after one phone call to LDS church leadership in Globe, help was on the way.

"Within an hour, there was a line of cars on that dirt road coming... to rescue our kids."

And Hale wasn't the only one who wanted to give back.

"He was looking forward to coming here today to help because he wants to come back!" says Frankie Butler, whose adult son, Eric, goes to the day programs at the center. "It feels like home to him."

And if home really is where the heart is, Eric's is on full display; he came with his mom to help out, armed with a shovel and a smile.

"It means a lot to him and it means a lot to the both of us," says Butler.

Tarango says it was a pleasant surprise to see all the help.

"I thought we'd be here for days!" she told ABC15. "We couldn't have done it without them."

It's a good reminder for Tarango, for this entire community, and for all of us, that after every storm, the sun always shines once again.

"It's like a light at the end of the tunnel."

Tarango says their building received minimal damage, but will remain closed as crews work to make sure it's safe.

They also lost part of their fence and several cars due to the flooding.

If you'd like to volunteer, make a donation, or just want to find a way to help them, contact CACDD at their main location at 480-982-5015. Mention you saw ABC15's story about the location in Globe and that you'd like to help!