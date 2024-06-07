City of Phoenix offers affordable summer camps for children of all ages

PHOENIX — You don't have to spend a fortune to get your children out of the house for learning and adventure this summer — check out PHXPlays!

Whether it's something for the little ones - ages 6 to 12 - or teenagers itching for adventure, most Phoenix Parks and Recreation summer camp programs this year are $16 a day, including a nutritious meal.

ABC15 got to see all the fun firsthand and talk with Recreation Supervisor Stacia Holmes about the different options.

"Camps are available for every age group! These all-day camps are the perfect answer to the age-old question, 'What are we going to do today?'" said Holmes.

Some programs cost up to $30 daily, depending on location, activity, and supplies needed but others are entirely FREE and designed to provide a well-rounded experience for all campers.

From no-bake cooking classes to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) programs, kids will get a chance to explore new interests and develop valuable skills.

Kids can enjoy playing basketball, pickleball, and e-sports, too! There's something for everyone.

PHXPlays also offers pool days and organized field trips at least once a week.

"Many of our sites they'll go to either the pool or their local splash pad about twice a week as well. Because it is the summer, right? So, we want kids to be able to cool off and have pool time and be there where they're supervised and they're there safely," Holmes explained.

PHXPlays has more than a dozen drop-off locations to choose from, scattered across the Valley.

The bonus? Registration is open all summer long. So, it's never too late to join the fun Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To learn more and register for the PHXPlays summer camp program, visit the Phoenix Parks and Recreation website.

Find a complete list of camps and locations here.