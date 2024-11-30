Chili cookoff offers up hot meals, resources for the unhoused in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ — There was a sense of neighborhood and community for the unhoused in Phoenix, as dozens came together to enjoy a hot meal at a Chili Cookoff Saturday morning. The celebration aimed to give a hand up to those without a permanent home this season.

On the cookoff menu: three competing batches of chili. However, there was also an opportunity for those struggling with homelessness to connect to resources.

There were variations of simmering spices and a bit of kick to start the holiday season.

“I think everybody did their thing out here today. You know, everybody's such a good cook in my eyes,” Kalel Washington, Phoenix, said.

Three competitors melded flavors with their own unique twists for the Chili Cookoff in Caesar Chavez Park.

“We got the chili. I brought some cheese, somebody brought some cornbread, some biscuits,” Christin Day, Crossroads, said.

The judges: members of Phoenix’s unhoused community.

“We think it's important that they get to be a judge too and determine what they like, and not us just giving them food and assuming that they'll like it,” Jeanette Arnds, Redeem Neighborhoods, said.

Kalel Washington was one taster who tried a bowl from all three cooks. He says for those facing homelessness, a hot meal can go a long way.

“That can mean the whole world, like the whole day, that you just made somebody's day,” Washington said.

Beyond filling stomachs, each competitor is also offering up resources.

“We're going to put in raffle prizes for our unhoused such as a sleeping bag, a tent, a bike for transportation, really cool backpacks,” Arnds said.

Organizations like Redeem Neighborhoods, Scottsdale Recovery Center, and Hope and Health all teamed up for the event.

Day says the door is always open at the residential treatment center Crossroads for anyone who wants to take the first step toward fighting addiction.

“Just let people know that there is a solution to this, and that they're loved,” Day said. “We love them. And we just want them to know that we care about them. They are enough, and there's life after this.”

A flavor-packed event, serving up heartfelt warmth.

“That just goes to show, you put your all into something, come out with some good, you know, something that the community will enjoy,” Washington said.

This is the first Chili Cookoff of this kind, but organizers hope to do a similar event again next year.