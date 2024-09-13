Celebrating organ donor heroes who saved Arizonans' lives through food

Shannon Rayburn stands in her kitchen chopping up tomatoes next to a photo of her daughter, Adison.

“This is the photo they’re going to use in the cookbook next year," she said. "Along with some stories and anecdotes about Adison. More than anything she loved eating food with her family.”

Adison died when she was just 22 from an asthma attack. She was an organ donor. Her liver and both kidneys were given to Arizonans in need.

“I find a lot of comfort in the fact that not all of her is gone. That there are still parts of her walking around this planet.”

Right now, over 100,000 people are awaiting a life-saving organ donation in the U.S.

To honor donors in Arizona, Donate Life AZ has made cookbooks for the last few years, featuring donors and their favorite recipes.

KNXV

The book is called "Recipes of Remembrance."

It’s a way to celebrate donor heroes and for loved ones to connect with other donor families.

Nico Santos with the Donor Network of Arizona also hopes it convinces more people to become donors.

“Without people like you and me registering, the people on the list don’t have a chance," Santos said.

For Rayburn, her bruschetta recipe is a way to feel connected to her daughter.

Provided to KNXV

"I miss her, I miss her smell, I miss her laugh the most," she said.