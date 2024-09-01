Watch Now
Caught on camera: Car crashes into Phoenix house near 39th Avenue and Thomas Road

All injuries are reportedly minor
Just as a Valley couple was sitting down for dinner Friday night, a car crashed into their house.
Police were called to the area of 39th Avenue and Thomas Road around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a crash. There, they found a car had crashed into a home.

The couple tells ABC15 that they had just sat down for dinner when the crash happened. Fortunately, all injuries are reportedly minor.

The driver has been booked into jail and police believe that impairment is a factor.

The couple has set up an online fundraiser to help pay for repairs.

