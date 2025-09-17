Canyon Lake to close for 16 weeks in 2026 for maintenance, inspections

TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, AZ — Starting next fall, Canyon Lake will be closed for several months for safety inspections and maintenance.

Salt River Project (SRP) and Bureau of Reclamation officials said Wednesday that the water level of Canyon Lake, within the Tonto National Forest, will be lowered by more than 50 feet, prompting the closure of all boat ramps and access points.

The closure is scheduled to begin on Sept. 16, 2026, and will last for approximately 16 weeks. It will take about a month to lower the water levels, two months to perform inspections and work, and another month to refill the lake using water from upstream reservoirs.

SRP says crews will be working on equipment, including equipment located underwater when lake levels are higher, in areas near Mormon Flat and Horse Mesa dams.

The work will reportedly support the safety of the dams for water storage and flood control, as well as ensure water reliability for millions of Valley residents.

"During the project, water will continue to be stored in other reservoirs to ensure no water is wasted while the work is performed and the drawdown will not interfere with water delivery to SRP’s water customers," SRP said.

