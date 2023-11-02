Buckeye man indicted after running alleged fake sober living houses across the Valley

BUCKEYE, AZ — A Buckeye man has been indicted for conspiracy after allegedly running several fake sober living homes across the Valley.

The Attorney General's Office announced Thursday that 41-year-old Corey Beckhum was indicted by the State Grand Jury for conspiracy and unlawful consideration for the referral of patients.

The indictment comes after ABC15 reported last month that Beckhum had been running a sober "shared living house" under the name "You're Not Alone Recovery Home. We found that the Arizona Department of Health Services had no record of Beckhum or any licenses for the homes.

Thursday's indictment alleges Beckhum offered to provide patients to an AHCCCS-funded behavioral health facility in exchange for him receiving payments, per person, each day while housing them in four unlicensed sober living homes around the Valley.

During an investigation by the AHCCCS Office and Inspector General, special agents executed search warrants at four unlicensed homes where they found 16 individuals living in unsanitary houses, according to AG's Office.

State healthcare workers were called to the houses to ensure the 16 individuals received the care and help they needed.

Beckhum was arrested after he met with an undercover AG special agent prior to the search warrants being issued.

Beckhum's case is moving through the courts and he has not been convicted of any crime at this point.