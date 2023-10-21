Buckeye man accused of running fake sober living homes

BUCKEYE — Corey Beckhum of Buckeye has been running sober "shared living houses" under the name "You're Not Alone Recovery Home." The only problem is that the Arizona Department of Health Services has no record of Beckhum or any licenses for the homes.

Neighbors of the houses noticed they weren't exactly sober living homes.

"They were hanging out at one or two in the morning with different people coming in and we started to find empty bottles of alcohol," said one neighbor.

Beckhum was caught when he reached out to a behavioral health facility in Chandler three weeks ago hoping they would pay him to send his "clients" their way.

The incident tipped off investigators who went undercover, offering to pay $250 per patient per day. Beckhum was arrested when he met the undercover agent to finalize the deal.

Investigators then executed search warrants on four different homes, finding 16 different people living in them – along with drugs and alcohol.

Beckhum now faces a charge of conspiracy to commit patient/client referral fraud.