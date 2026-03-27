Boots on the ground in Iran; former Army commander weighs in on possible missions

Mike Lyons, a retired Army major and Gulf War combat commander, breaks down the deployment of U.S. Army and Marine units to the Middle East.

Speaking with ABC15, Lyons offers a clear-eyed analysis of what the troop movements signal about the evolving conflict and the risks tied to a broader regional escalation.

He also outlines what these developments could mean for the United States’ next strategic and military steps.

Watch the full discussion with Lyons and Craig McKee in the video player below