Big Brothers Big Sisters organization draft the next class of volunteers in the Valley

PHOENIX — As football fans across the country were glued to the NFL draft Thursday, there was a different kind of draft party in Phoenix.

The organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters, held a watch party to bring together like-minded people to support Valley kids.

The non-profit is looking for its next class of “Bigs,” the volunteers who work one-on-one as mentors with kids known as “Littles.”

Volunteers could not be more needed. Right now in Maricopa County, 200 kids are on a waitlist to get paired up with a mentor, according to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona.

“Now more than ever, the youth in our community needs somebody that they can have by their side, supporting them, showing them that they have someone who is there to support them, who believes in them,” Debbie Castillo Smith, BBBSAZ Interim CEO, said.

Anyone who wants to get involved can start by visiting BBBSAZ.org.

ABC15’s Jane Caffrey is speaking to one woman with lifelong ties to Big Brothers Big Sisters and another prospective volunteer. Watch the full story in the player above.