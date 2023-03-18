Benefit show to raise Silent Witness reward for David Denogean

A benefit show is taking place this Saturday for beloved Camelback High School track coach David Denogean, who was tragically shot and killed nearly four months ago.

"Overwhelming, at times can be difficult, but we're blessed that people have just reached out from so many different angles in support of David," said Frank Denogean, David's father.

Since the passing of David, the community has continued to honor him and show their love. From former student-athletes and coaches to former co-workers at The Rebel Lounge, where he also worked for several years, they all want to bring justice to David.

"How can we not? He's family. He will always be family; his family is our family. They're always welcome. It breaks my heart what happened," said Jennifer Franklin who works at The Rebel Lounge.

The Rebel Lounge will be holding a celebration of life and benefit show on Saturday. The doors open at 4:00 p.m. and the first band starts at 5:00 p.m. ABC15 is told the venue was David's second home.

"I want everyone to know how big his heart was, how much he loved his kids at his school, how much he loved live music in this industry and just, he was a big goofball... and we loved him so much and I want his memory to live on forever," said Franklin.

Ticket donations will be going toward David's Silent Witness reward, which currently sits at $5,000. The hope is that will help motivate someone to come forward with information surrounding his death.

David was walking his dog, near 12th Street and Maryland last November, when he was shot and killed. The shooter took off and has been at large since then.

"You definitely have to think about what you do, when you do. David was just walking his dog, you know, busy street, 6:15 in the evening. You know, who would have thought?" said Frank.

David's family is hoping police can release more images of the suspect as they don't want this type of tragedy to happen to any other families. In the meantime, they are extremely grateful for all the continued support.

"Every day brings on a new person, and it's amazing. Like yesterday, we received a book, spiritual book, from someone in Tucson who we don't know who they are... and just things like that just happen," said Frank.

Tickets for the show are currently available in exchange for a donation.