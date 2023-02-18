Police continue looking for suspect who shot Camelback HS teacher and coach

PHOENIX — Phoenix police continue to search for a man who shot and killed Camelback High School teacher and coach David Denogean in November.

Denogean was reportedly walking his dog northbound on N. 12th Street on November 25 when he was approached and killed by someone at the entrance of Feeney's Restaurant & Bar parking lot.

The suspect ran from the scene south on N. 12th Street. Investigators are seeking information on this incident.

If you have any information regarding this case you may contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-948-6377 or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speaking. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website at silentwitness.org.