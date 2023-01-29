School holds race honoring local track coach killed in November

On Saturday, night runners were reminded of Camelback High School track and field coach David Denogean. A 5K run was held in the same spot where he once taught.

"Remember him for being a good spirit and very much involved with the youth here," says Frank Denogean, David's father.

David's family and friends were invited to the race put on by Crosswalk Church, benefitting Phoenix Rescue Mission. It's a cause David was passionate about, which is why they also dedicated the race in his honor.

"To have David be part of it is very fulfilling and grateful for our family," says Frank.

Police say David was walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue the night after Thanksgiving when a man suddenly came up and shot him. David never made it back home.

"Unfortunately for us, David was murdered about this time. Just to realize that, obviously, life will carry on and try to be good people and do good things and do good things for others," says Frank.

David's father continues to spread that message to others.

Tori Anderson, the head track and cross-country coach at Camelback High School, says David was one-of-a-kind.

"Most of the kids he started with were novices and he got some of them within literal inches of state qualifying times — starting from nothing," says Anderson.

She says was David's strong relationship with the kids that made that possible.

"I think the most important thing is to keep David's name alive. That is paramount to possibly finding a solution to the crime that ended in his death but also, to his spirit and what he meant to people and what he deserves," says Anderson.

The suspect is still at large. If you have any information surrounding David's death, you're asked to call Silent Witness.