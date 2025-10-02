Bear cub captured by Eloy police, wildlife officials after being spotted in pecan orchards

ELOY, AZ — It’s been a bear-y busy couple of weeks for bears in Arizona…

Eloy Police Department says its officers were called to check out a “trespasser” in the Eloy area on Wednesday.

A bear cub was seen near the freeway and had made its way into the pecan orchards.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department and officers worked together to safely capture and relocate the bear.

“The cub was not harmed during the process and is now in the care of the experts who will make sure it gets the help it needs,” police say.

Earlier this week, a bear was seen in a Fry's grocery store in Oro Valley, happening just after another sighting in the area.

Arizona Game and Fish’s public affairs community liaison Mark Frieberg said bears come closer to our neighborhoods when looking for “bear necessities” like food because there are fewer resources in the mountains. Usually, Frieberg said it doesn’t happen often, but when it does, he said it happens during the summer and has recently been happening more.

Bear in Fry’s grocery store in Oro Valley shocks shoppers

Frieberg said they’re still looking for the bear from Fry’s.