Crews working to rescue semi-truck driver in rollover crash on I-10 near Verrado Way

The cause of the rollover is still under investigation
Emergency crews are on the scene of a rollover crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 10 near Verrado Way in Buckeye.
BUCKEYE, AZ — Emergency crews are on the scene of a rollover crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 10 near Verrado Way in Buckeye.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, crews are attempting to rescue a driver trapped inside the vehicle.

Officials say the semi-truck is blocking the westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes.

The cause of the rollover is still under investigation, and there is no estimated time to reopen lanes.

