Army, ASU team up to get ‘future soldiers’ off the couch and ready for combat

TEMPE, AZ — The Army says one of its biggest recruiting challenges isn't finding young people who want to serve—it's finding enough who are physically ready to do it.

Now, in a first-of-its-kind partnership, recruiters in Arizona are getting help from Arizona State University to prepare future soldiers before they ever leave for basic training.

Instead of the old-school approach of endless push-ups and long runs, the focus is shifting to science-backed training designed to prevent injuries, build resilience, and improve readiness from day one.

ABC15 Anchor Craig McKee went inside the program to see how it works—and why Army leaders believe it could change the way future soldiers are prepared across the country.