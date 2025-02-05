Arizona's newest Supreme Court Justice shares goals for new role

PHOENIX — When Maria Elena Cruz was sworn in as Arizona's newest Supreme Court Justice on Monday, she made history on multiple counts. Cruz is the first Justice appointed by Governor Katie Hobbs, and she'll be the only Justice on the seven-person court that was appointed by a Democrat.

"My perspective is one that's going to inform how I relate to the other six justices," Cruz said during a one-on-one interview with ABC15 on Tuesday. "My understanding of the law in some cases may be different than their understanding, but that's something that we're going to take one case at a time, one issue at a time."

In 2019, Cruz made the shortlist to be on the state's highest court but was ultimately passed over for Justice James P. Beene. This time, Cruz becomes Arizona's first Latina and Black state Supreme Court Justice.

Cruz, however, is no stranger to making history. In 2017, she became the first Democrat appointed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to the Arizona Court of Appeals, where she served until her appointment to the Arizona Supreme Court.

Her role on the Court of Appeals, which exists in the same building as the Arizona Supreme Court, allowed Cruz to meet the justices who are now her new coworkers.

A resident of Arizona since she was 14 years old, Cruz attended college in the state and dedicated two decades of her career thus far to a variety of legal roles, mostly based in her hometown of Yuma. Cruz has argued before municipal, state, and federal courts, has been both a defender and a prosecutor, and has experience with tribal courts.

"Yuma's a place where, if you are willing to work hard, you will have opportunities to succeed," Cruz said.

Cruz now belongs on a court that has received increased attention in the last year, even internationally. Namely, for its decision in April to allow a near-total abortion ban from the 1800s to stick, before lawmakers and ultimately voters had other plans.

Cruz, in her new role, said she is determined to make the work of the court more understandable to Arizonans who want to engage in the judicial system.

"Because these decisions affect people in a very direct way, it is important that we don't leave it up to others to give meaning to the work that we're doing," she told ABC15.