Arizona senate president proposes renaming Valley highway in honor of Charlie Kirk

PHOENIX — Arizona's state senate president is proposing new legislation to rename a Valley freeway to honor the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Senate President Warren Petersen says he will introduce legislation to rename Loop 202 in the Phoenix Metro area to the "Charlie Kirk Memorial Loop 202."

Kirk, a conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed while speaking on a university campus in Utah last week.

"We all have a role to play in carrying on Charlie's legacy," said President Petersen. "Through God's grace, by renaming this highway, we can ensure that his name, his mission, and his witness to the gospel will endure for generations to come. Even in the midst of sorrow, God's Word reminds us that hope endures. Renaming this highway is a small step toward honoring Charlie's immense contribution, but it is also a call for each of us to press on in faith, to live courageously for Jesus, and to stand firm in the principles Charlie so boldly championed."

The bill is expected to be introduced in the next legislative session, which is set to begin in January.