Arizona Humane Society waiving adoption fees for all dogs through Sunday

PHOENIX — If you are looking to adopt a furry friend, now may be the time!

The Arizona Humane Society is waiving adoption fees on all dogs through Sunday.

AHS says they need to clear out kennel space, leading to the decision to waive adoption fees.

Officials say they are having a particularly hard time getting large-breed dogs out to new homes, and they are sitting on the adoption floor for much longer than anticipated once medically cleared.

Altogether, AHS says they are currently caring for almost 1,500 sick, injured, and abused pets at their three locations.

There is also a need for foster parents. Roughly 100 pets are in need of a foster home as they continue to recover.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting, you can visit the Arizona Humane Society's website.