HALO Animal Rescue

Introducing Kotoko, a resilient and playful kitty with a heart of gold, ready to find her forever family! Despite facing some medical challenges, Kotoko's spirit shines bright as she eagerly awaits her new home at HALO. Kotoko may only have three legs, but that doesn't slow her down one bit! She's bursting with kitten energy, always ready to tackle the next adventure with gusto. Whether she's playing with toys or bounding around the room, Kotoko's zest for life is truly inspiring. After a day filled with playful antics, Kotoko loves nothing more than curling up for cuddles and snuggles. She's a true sweetheart who craves affection and companionship. During her time in foster care, Kotoko met some furry friends, but she's decided that she'd prefer to be the sole ruler of her kingdom. Could you be the perfect match for this sweet and spirited kitty? If you're interested in welcoming Kotoko into your home, come meet her today! And don't forget, she would love some fun interactive toys, a cozy cat tower, and scratching posts to keep her nails in top shape. If you have any questions, don't hesitate to call HALO at 602-971-9222. We're here to help you meet your new feline friend! HALO Animal Rescue

Hello, I'm Amando. I'm a laid-back older gentleman who loves to hang out and relax with my favorite people. Whether it be laying by your feet while you're watching TV or hanging out with you in the backyard while you garden, I'm down to spend time with my humans. I do prefer older kiddos as they mesh with my lifestyle better so no kiddos under 16, please. If you have any pups in the home, I would love to meet them before going home to make sure that they share my passion for relaxation. If you're looking for a sweet old man to join you come on down to HALO to meet me today! HALO Animal Rescue

Lola is an affectionate cat with a heart full of love and a gentle purr. Lola adores curling up in cozy spots, seeking out affection and returning it tenfold. Her friendly demeanor makes her a joy to be around, always ready to greet you with a gentle nudge. Also, a great companion for humans and other felines alike. Come Cuddle with Lola today! If you have any other questions, contact Halo animal rescue for more information at 602-971-9222. HALO Animal Rescue

Gravy is a sweet 1 year old Chiweenie boy with a big personality and a lot of energy. He loves to cuddle with his human and give kisses whenever possible. Gravy is very much still a puppy and will need a patient owner whom will work with him on basic training. He is mostly potty trained, but will require patience while he transitions to a new environment and schedule.Though Gravy gets along well with other dogs, he resource guards food and toys from other dog, so will need to be fed away from other dogs. He would also do best with an owner who is home most the time. He has a bit of separation anxiety when left alone and will cry, so he will require a home with no shared walls.Gravy loves to run and play, so he would prefer a home with a large, secure back yard for him to stretch his legs in. He loves all adults, but has not been around children yet, so an intro is required. Gravy is a love bug who just wants lots of attention, playtime, and snuggle time. Arizona Small Dog Rescue

Hello, my name is Coral,I'm super friendly and love to meet everyone. I love treats and take them gently. I have a lot of energy so I will need daily walks. I have been good with all the dogs I have met at HALO. HALO Animal Rescue

Hello there, I'm Naomi. I may be a pup, but I'm not your typical ball of energy. I'm more of a mellow soul, preferring quiet moments and gentle cuddles. I can be a bit shy, but with a little patience, I'll warm up to you. I love being around people, but I'm not so sure about little ones under 6 years old, they can be a bit too much for me. I am still young, once I do warm up a bit I can be a little goofball. Some say I am like a little rabbit; as I love to burrow into the darkness of my blankets and cuddle with my stuff animals. If I sound like the mellow pup for you come down to HALO and meet me. HALO Animal Rescue

Honey is a loving girl that would make a beautiful addition to your family. Honey is a pup that loves to be next to her person. She loves a lap to lay on and someone to snuggle with through the day. Honey will need a family ready to take on the fun of puppy training. She also would not mind having a furry companion. To potentially meet her, please fill out an application online. Arizona Small Dog Rescue

Hello, my name is Dante.I'm very friendly, and I love to play and go for walks. I take treats gently.Meet me today! HALO Animal Rescue

Aurora is a friendly pup that was left on our rescue's front porch. She is a loving and playful girl. She likes to play with her sibling. She likes toys and loves to run and play in the yard. We do not know if she is fully potty trained, so she may need some help with training. If you would like to meet her, please come to the shelter with everyone that lives in the home including dogs. Arizona Small Dog Rescue

Meet Daxter, an energetic and affectionate pup ready to find his forever home! Daxter is a playful companion who adores toys and thrives in the company of other dogs. He would flourish in a household with a playful canine buddy to keep him company. A spacious yard would be ideal for Daxter, as he loves to run and play to his heart's content. While he's mastered the art of potty training, he does require regular outdoor breaks to maintain his good habits. Daxter is eager to learn and will benefit from a patient family willing to provide him with a consistent routine. If you're interested in meeting Daxter, please visit the shelter with all members of your household, including any resident dogs. Come and discover the joy that Daxter could bring to your home! Arizona Small Dog Rescue

Legolas is a master of agility and elegance, delighting in playful adventures and serene moments alike. Whether he's chasing feather toys or basking in quiet companionship, Legolas promises to enchant your heart. Ready to welcome this captivating companion into your home? Come meet Legolas today and let his presence bring joy to your days! If you have any questions, please reach out to HALO Animal Rescue at 602-971-9222. HALO Animal Rescue

Meet Tiny, a sweet dog looking for a patient and understanding home. Tiny's had a tough past in a hoarding situation with other dogs, making him a bit shy and nervous. He's been at the shelter for a while now and needs someone willing to take the time to let him adjust. Tiny is particular about his doggy friends, so a slow introduction is best. Tiny loves to play with toys and once he warms up to you, he will snuggle in your lap! We're unsure if he's housebroken, but with the right family, he's ready to learn and be a loving companion. If you have the patience and love to give, Tiny would be thrilled to join your home and become a part of your family. To meet Tiny, please come to the shelter with everyone that lives in the home including all current canine companions Arizona Small Dog Rescue

Meet Sophia, a lovely little pup ready to find her furever home. Sophia is a playful gal who enjoys playtime with her sibling. Her foster family is working on potty training. She will need a family that is ready to continue the fun of puppy training. Sophia is always by her sister's side, so she would love to have a canine companion in her new home. If you would like to potentially meet her, please fill out an application online. Arizona Small Dog Rescue

Yam is a wonderful boy who has had a rough time in life. He was rescued by HARTT (a humane trappingorganization) after they were made aware of this boy living in a Connex box for several months. He wasat the rescue for a couple months until a foster stepped up to bring him into a home environment andget to know him better. Yam is a very loving boy once he trusts you. Below are notes from his fostermom to ensure he goes to the best fit home where he will be given love, kindness and mostly patienceas he learns to trust his new person(s). A meet n greet will be required (quite possibly more than 1) anda home check will be completed before his adoption can be finalized. Our goal here is to set him up forsuccess so he finds his final furever home. He cannot go to a home with young children or a homewhere young children frequently visit. Yam has a bite waiver due to an incident at the shelter where hebecame very afraid and bit staff. Very affectionate Loves to sleep next to his human Gets along with all 5 dogs (large & small) in his foster home Loves to play Likes toys and brings you his toys to play fetch or tuggy Not food aggressive – can eat in general population respectfully Food motivated Knows sit and will come when called Not destructive He will require a safe and secure yard Yam will need a confident canine companion in the home and a home where he is not left alonefor long periods of time Yam will bark when wanting to play and when his meals are being made (we are working on thatand he usually starts that once another dog does) He is more comfortable meeting women than men – he did initially bark at strangers but hasgotten much better – he is VERY happy to see people who he’s met in the past He does use the dog door but has had some instances in his foster home which seem to be moremarking related than not being potty trained – I believe this is behavioral because there are 5other dogs in the foster home plus another male that comes up to 2 times per week. He alwayshas access to the dog door (except at night) and goes out by himself frequently. Yam loves to bepraised. We originally had some issues when picking him up and he would growl. There was never a bitebut I respected this and didn’t push him. 3 months in he does not do that anymore at all andcomes to me to pick him up to cuddle. He is fearful of the leash and having a collar placed around his neck – we are still working onthat At times he will ankle bite while you are walking or while he assists you in putting on your socksand shoes – he uses his mouth a lot on hands, etc. It appears he is still trying to figure out howto play with both humans and dogs Serious inquiries only please. Yam will need a long adjustment period in his new home. Themore time spent working with him, the faster he will come around. He is a wonderful, lovingboy that just needs time, patience and understanding. He’s come a long way in trusting peopleand hopefully he will not need as much time in his new home. Arizona Small Dog Rescue

