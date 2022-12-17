Arizona gas prices falling ahead of holiday travel

PHOENIX — While not wrapped in colorful paper, falling gas prices so near to the holiday driving system feels like a gift.

According to the gas price tracking site GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the United States is now $3.13. Down $0.61 in just the last month.

Six months ago, the Phoenix metro hit its highest average gas price on record.

Since then, average prices have been down over $2.

In just the past month, Phoenix area gas has declined $0.85.

This year has been a roller coaster for gas prices. A dramatic increase began in late February coinciding with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A few days ago, prices dropped below the pre-spike price of $3.89.

Diesel prices are not seeing the same relief. Prices have risen 30 cents since December 14 putting the average diesel price in Phoenix back above $5 after two months of steady declines.

Phoenix area diesel is now above the U.S. average which last occurred on October 14.

What can Arizonans expect for that holiday drive?

A trip to one of Arizona’s metro regions will have drivers paying about 40 cents less than they did if they drove prior to Thanksgiving.

Expect to pay $3.11 in Tucson, a savings of $0.44 compared to last month. Filling up in Flagstaff will cost an average of $3.71, the highest in the state but down $0.32. Prescott stations are averaging $3.62, down $0.35. Yuma prices are down $0.51 to $3.47. The Kingman/Lake Havasu region has seen a monthly drop of $0.66 to $3.53.

Many Arizonans also drive to cities in neighboring states.

According to GasBuddy data, prices have seen steep declines in California. San Deigo and Los Angeles stations are both down nearly a dollar since last month, but drivers are still paying over $4.

Las Vegas gas prices are averaging exactly $4 a gallon.

Drive east to Albuquerque and the average price of gas plummets to $2.72.

Salt Lake City meanwhile, is averaging $3.52.