Arizona family builds a life full of love and hope with help from Child Crisis Arizona

When two Arizona dads, Brodie and Johnathan, decided to grow their family, they knew they had a lot of love to give. With help from Child Crisis Arizona, they have created a home full of laughter, joy, and hope. These community heroes are proving that families can be built in many beautiful ways.

For longer than a decade, Brodie and Johnathan dreamed of having a family.

“We have like 15 nieces and nephews throughout all of our family,” Brodie tells me. “We’ve always been the fun uncles, getting on the ground to play with them, throwing them in the air, and doing all the activities.”

That dream became a reality two years ago when they received a life-changing call about two little girls who needed a foster home.

“You get this call that there are kids that need a home, and it’s urgent,” Brodie explained.

“We were terrified, but as soon as they walked in, it was family.”

The girls, Arianna, now 8, and her younger sister Azee, 4, had to adjust to a life with consistency and structure.

At first, it wasn’t easy.

“It wasn’t normal for them to have a routine,” Brodie said.

“We had to teach them simple things like taking a shower at night, brushing their teeth, and having a bedtime story. It was all about building stability and creating a normal life.”

For the girls, normal life meant something they hadn’t experienced before: No longer worrying about being left alone.

They now had a village of support, including neighbors, cousins, and extended family.

“Our neighborhood is incredible,” Johnathan said. “The girls ride their bikes to their cousins, their piano teacher's house, or their grandma’s house. It’s everything we could’ve hoped for.”

The couple also tells ABC15 that this journey wouldn’t have been possible without the guidance of Child Crisis Arizona.

The nonprofit is dedicated to finding safe and loving homes for foster children across the state, offering resources and support for families of all backgrounds, including LGBTQ parents like Brodie and Johnathan.

“Child Crisis Arizona had a specialist who worked with us the entire time, and they guided us through Foster Parent College, helped us get our house ready, and made sure everything was up to state code.”

Executives from Child Crisis Arizona say their non-profit is the only Human Rights Campaign-certified organization of its kind in the state.

Their mission is simple: to provide safe and loving homes for children in need.

“It’s not about who you are or where you come from. It’s about love,” said Justin Duran from Child Crisis Arizona. “These kids need stability and a chance to thrive.”

Adoption day for Arianna and Azee came with a promise of a brighter future.

The courtroom was filled with 30 family members and friends. The judge even encouraged the girls to dream big.

“One of the girls sat in the judge’s chair, and the judge said, ‘One day, you could be a judge just like this.' It was inspiring to see these little girls look up to strong female figures," Brodie says.

If you’ve ever considered fostering or adopting, Child Crisis Arizona offers resources and meet-and-greet events to help you take the first step. Visit their website to learn more.

