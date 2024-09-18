Arizona Cardinals help elementary school kick off Hispanic Heritage Month

PHOENIX — Imagine your new classmate is a player for the Arizona Cardinals...

That was the experience for dozens of students at Herrera Elementary School this week, as they started their Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations.

Folkloric dancing, charades, exercise, and reading were all on the agenda.

KNXV

“The smiles on the kids' faces, that’s the coolest part for me," Cardinals long snapper Aaron Brewer said.

Students were thrilled to see players they usually only get to see on TV.

“They’ve been excited for about two weeks now since they found out the Cardinals are coming," Principal Alisha Clynick said.

Clynick adds the school has a high percentage of Hispanic students, and all month long, they are planning to include the culture in everyday education.

KNXV

“We recognize a different individual on the announcements, just a leader that has been influential in the community," Clynick said.

The players say getting a chance to go back to school and engage with young fans is one of the most rewarding parts of their job.

“It’s great to come out here on an off day, and just be in the community," punter Blake Gillikin said.