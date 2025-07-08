9 months in: How Amazon's drone delivery service is doing in Phoenix

About nine months ago, Amazon launched its first drone delivery service for customers in Phoenix out of its warehouse in Tolleson.

Residents within a 7-mile radius of the warehouse, located right off the I-10 and North 107th Avenue, can get small items weighing five pounds or less delivered in an hour.

The novel operation is teaching the company lessons it hopes will help it replicate the service elsewhere, while also reinforcing why Phoenix was an ideal starting point. A favorable regulatory environment, strong presence of existing Amazon facilities nearby and excited customers willing to pay a $9.99 service fee have lent to its success so far.

“You have the same-day sites here, you have the product here, not to mention you have customers here, and customers that are really tech-savvy,” said Zoe Richmond, an Amazon spokesperson.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.