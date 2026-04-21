Arizona bill would require AHCCCS to cover lactation support for new moms

PHOENIX — For many new moms, the early days after childbirth can feel overwhelming, exhausting, and far lonelier than expected.

Carolina Little remembers that reality hitting hard after her first son was born.

“Isolation lies to you,” Little told ABC15. “It makes you think that you’re the only one… that nobody cares.”

Little said her son’s birth was followed by fear, uncertainty, and pressure to figure out feeding while running on almost no sleep.

“I had not slept in 24 hours, and suddenly I’m trying to learn how to pump, how to feed my baby, whether I’m doing it right,” she said. “My husband and I were just looking at each other like, 'what are we doing?'”

That kind of quiet, private struggle is exactly why supporters are pushing House Bill 2051 at the Arizona Capitol.

The bill would require AHCCCS, Arizona’s Medicaid program, to cover breastfeeding and lactation care services, including consultations, education, and counseling provided in inpatient, outpatient, home-based, and group settings. The bill summary published by the Arizona Legislature says the measure would require AHCCCS contractors to provide that coverage, subject to federal approval.

The issue could impact a huge number of families in Arizona.

AHCCCS says it covers the cost of roughly half of all births in the state.

Supporters say that means too many moms are leaving the hospital without access to the kind of follow-up help that can make a major difference.

Dr. Jennie Bever, CEO of 4th Trimester Arizona and a lactation support provider, says the bill is about much more than feeding a baby.

“There really isn’t enough attention given to the postpartum period,” Bever told ABC15 Mornings Anchor Kaley O’Kelley. She also says, “It’s a critical time.”

Bever said support during that window can also help identify moms who are struggling emotionally.

“Often, I’m the first one to ask (the) mom, 'how are you? Are you sleeping? Are you eating? Do you have support?'” she said.

Little said she eventually found the support she needed, but only after a friend pointed her in the right direction.

She believes no new mom should have to depend on luck to get help.

“Tonight, there’s going to be a mom out there, thinking, 'what am I doing wrong?'” Little said. “And there could be somebody there to say, 'you’re not doing anything wrong.'”

According to Dr. Bever, the current estimated cost tied to the proposal is about $1.8 million.

She also says that supporters believe the added access could also create long-term health savings by improving outcomes for moms and babies.

HB2051 is sponsored by Rep. Lisa Fink.

The Arizona Legislature’s official bill summary says the measure would add lactation and breastfeeding services to AHCCCS-covered care.

If passed, supporters say the bill would not solve every challenge of early motherhood, but they believe it could close a painful gap in postpartum care and help more Arizona moms get support before fear, shame, and isolation spiral into something worse.