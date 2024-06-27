Arizona Attorney General to give general opinion on state abortion law

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is expected to give her general opinion Thursday on abortion law as it relates to medical emergencies.

The opinion comes at the request of lawmakers, who have asked for clarification on what is considered a "medical emergency" so there aren't any legal issues for patients and doctors down the line.

For the last two years, Arizona has been in "legal limbo" when it comes to abortion. Currently, doctors can perform abortions until a patient is 15 weeks pregnant.

They can also perform an abortion at any point during pregnancy if there is an emergency. The near-total ban that dates back to 1864 was repealed by lawmakers earlier this year.

It will not be enforced, as long as the court order remains in place.

The opinion comes just days before the group "Arizona for Abortion Access" expects to deliver hundreds of thousands of signatures to get the issue on the November ballot. The deadline is next Wednesday to submit signatures to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office.

The group is hoping to get voters to decide on a constitutional amendment that would allow abortions up to the point of viability, which is around 24 weeks. The group "It Goes Too Far" is pushing against the potential ballot measure.