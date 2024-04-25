Abortions in Arizona: Governor Hobbs launches website addressing questions amid legal battle

PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has launched a website addressing questions and concerns about abortion access in the state amid an ongoing legal battle.

ABC15's Katie Raml spoke one-on-one with Governor Hobbs Wednesday about the website that launched Thursday at ReproductiveHealth.AZ.gov.

ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

"Our basic reproductive health care is under threat," Governor Hobbs said. "Since the Supreme Court ruling a few weeks ago, there's just utter confusion about what is legal, what's available...we want to make

sure every Arizona woman has information about what their rights are."

The website is said to be a "one-stop shop" in both English and Spanish, offering information about legal rights, answers to frequently asked questions, reproductive healthcare access and resources (including abortion, contraception, and providers), and more.

The battle over abortion in Arizona reignited after the State Supreme Court decided to ban nearly all abortions on April 9, reverting back to an 1864 penal code. Since then, there have been multiple rallies held in the Valley as both sides speak out.

Lawmakers had previously blocked multiple attempts to vote on a repeal of the abortion ban from 1864. That changed Wednesday when three Republican lawmakers, Matthew Gress, Justin Wilmeth, and Tim Dunn, chose to vote with Democrats.

After Wednesday's vote by the Arizona House to repeal the state's abortion ban statute, the motion to repeal the ban now heads to the Senate.

What questions do you have about the latest abortion rulings in Arizona? ABC15 took viewer questions to the experts. Continue to share your questions at share@abc15.com.