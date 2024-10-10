APS sending lineworkers to Florida to help restore power after Hurricane Milton

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Lineworkers with Arizona Public Service (APS) are heading to Florida in the wake of Hurricane Milton, which left millions of people without power.

A caravan of APS bucket trucks will leave Flagstaff Thursday morning to journey across the country to provide assistance.

ABC15's Jordan Bontke will be in Flagstaff Thursday morning to hear from crews heading to Florida and see their preparations. Watch live on ABC15 Mornings here.

Milton made landfall in Florida late Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane, knocking out power to nearly three million people by Thursday morning.

APS is part of a "national mutual assistance network" that offers a support system when electric companies nationwide are forced to deal with natural disasters that create widespread damage.