Ahwatukee family says emergency plan helped save their lives

AHWATUKEE, AZ — An Ahwatukee family is sharing their story after an overnight house fire destroyed their home, hoping their experience encourages other families to create an emergency escape plan before disaster strikes.

The fire broke out just after midnight on July 5. Mike Myers said his six-year-old son was the first to realize something was wrong after an Alexa device began announcing, "Fire, Fire."

“It all started when he heard his Alexa going off, and it was saying “Fire, Fire” which we didn’t even know it did,” Myers said. "My six-year-old ran to our bedroom to wake us up, and I jumped up right away,"

From there, Myers said the family rushed to call 911 and get everyone out of the house. He, his wife and their three young boys all escaped safely.

Looking back, Myers believes one thing made all the difference: the family had already talked about what to do in an emergency.

"When we look at it, that's really why I wanted to talk to you," Myers said. "Talking about a plan, executing that plan, and having that plan is all it takes. Just have the conversation."

Six-year-old Layton Myers said he remembered exactly what he had been taught.

"Look and tell your parents," Layton said. "And if there is too much smoke, you crouch and go the fastest you can."

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The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Although the family lost many of their belongings, they say they're grateful everyone, including the family dog, made it out safely. They are receiving assistance from the Red Cross and working with their insurance company as they begin to rebuild.

Mike Myers hopes sharing their experience will inspire other families to prepare before an emergency happens.

"I just want everyone to understand the importance of having the plan and having the whole family be aware of it," he said. "Really, at the end of the day for ours, the kids are the heroes."

For help making your own emergency plan, click here.