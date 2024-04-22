Adopt-a-Highway: How to help make our roadways beautiful

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Transportation celebrates Arizona Volunteer Week and Earth Day by promoting its Adopt-a-Highway program.

The program allows those looking to give back a chance to make our highways cleaner and safer while providing an overall greater appreciation of our community.

Volunteers are asked to clean just one mile of highway as little as once a year, but they're encouraged to do more. Bulk trash will be picked up by ADOT.

Here are some of the statistics of the Adopt-a-Highway program in 2023:



850 groups participated statewide

Nearly 9,000 volunteers

15,000 bags of litter collected

$674,000 worth of volunteer work

To join: azdot.gov/adoptahighway

See ABC15's 'Impact Earth' coverage here and more of our recent stories below: