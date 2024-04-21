Earth Day: A greener toy box

Counting down to Earth Day, ABC 15’s Impact Earth team is highlighting creating a greener toy box for your kids. It’s about getting kids in on the conversation of sustainability and helping the environment all while having a good time.

Many toy manufacturers are making kids' toys out of re-useable materials and the packaging is becoming more recyclable.

“Going green in the toy industry is no longer a trend, it is a reality. Many companies have a benchmark to hit by 2030 to be totally sustainable. With more toys being made with reusable, recycled, eco-friendly materials as the standard, the price of the toys is also trending down. At the end of the day, we are all just trying to do our part to save the environment,” said James Zahn with The Toy Insider.

