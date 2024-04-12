WATCH: Inside the sustainable underground energy plant that powers downtown Phoenix buildings

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Convention Center is a massive building at more than one million square feet in size, which obviously requires a lot of energy to keep the lights on, technology working, and air at a comfortable temperature.

ABC15 took a tour of an underground sustainable energy plant that powers nearly four dozen downtown Phoenix buildings, including the convention center.

The energy facility is expanding further as it works to keep up with demand.

The convention center also boasts other sustainable practices like seating made from recycled materials, biodegradable dishware, composting efforts, LED lights, organic growing partners, and more.

