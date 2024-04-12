Watch Now
WeatherImpact Earth

Actions

WATCH: Inside the sustainable underground energy plant that powers downtown Phoenix buildings

The Phoenix Convention Center is powered by the underground plant that many don't know is there
Underground ice tank systems are helping regulate temperatures in big venue buildings across the Valley.
Downtown Phoenix
Posted at 6:28 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 21:28:14-04

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Convention Center is a massive building at more than one million square feet in size, which obviously requires a lot of energy to keep the lights on, technology working, and air at a comfortable temperature.

ABC15 took a tour of an underground sustainable energy plant that powers nearly four dozen downtown Phoenix buildings, including the convention center.

Phoenix Convention Center.jpg

The energy facility is expanding further as it works to keep up with demand.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more about the energy plant and how it is positively impacting our Earth.

The convention center also boasts other sustainable practices like seating made from recycled materials, biodegradable dishware, composting efforts, LED lights, organic growing partners, and more.

ABC15 Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino has been covering the sustainability efforts of major events and businesses around the Valley and state. See more of that coverage below or head to our Impact Earth section.

RELATED STORIES

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:04 AM, Dec 17, 2018