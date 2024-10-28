ACC public hearing on APS solar charge happening Monday

A legal challenge to an extra fee exclusively for Arizona Public Service (APS) customers will start Monday before the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC).

The ACC will rehear issues related to the solar fee, including whether the fee should be higher or lower and whether the fee is discriminatory to solar customers.

The fee, officially known as “Grid Access Charge” was approved by the ACC in February and applies to the estimated 165,000 residences with solar panels. It was part of a package of increases approved for APS customers.

The fee is about $2-3 a month on average.

ABC15 Investigator Anne Ryman looked into the fee after receiving emails from people on it earlier this year.

