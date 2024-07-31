ABC15 looks into heat islands, why some communities get hotter than others

The massive area of concrete and development around the Valley is a major contributor to the area being one of the hottest urban heat islands in the country.

Cities have been taking action to cool down the atmosphere during the summer months with things like water features, reflective surfaces, or vegetation.

ABC15’s Jordan Bontke previously reported on Tempe’s efforts to reduce the heat island.

Phoenix has also added "cooling corridors" in some areas, while Scottsdale has also studied areas of concern and discussed cooling strategies.

'Cool corridors' going up in Phoenix

ABC15 talked with Arizona State University sustainability professor Dr. Melissa Guardaro more about the effect extreme heat has on the body and why lower-income neighborhoods and marginalized communities get hotter than other parts of the city.

Dr. Guardaro shared she thinks the federal government should be providing more aid for heat islands like ours.