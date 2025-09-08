ABC15 LISTENS: Will the water run out?

PHOENIX — Water supply is a hot topic in Arizona and around the world.

It's something Valley residents are concerned about, and it came up in conversation at Joe's Diner in Phoenix during a recent ABC15 Listens event.

For Bryan Curry, who lives in Phoenix, concerns linger over how much and how quickly the Valley has grown. He previously told us he misses days when the Valley didn't feel so crowded.

But for him, a central concern remains our most precious resource.

"Where am I going to go when the water runs out?" he asked.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Other customers say they'd like to see more monsoon storms, but ultimately, the conversation goes back to water and how much of it we have left.

Not everyone seems as worried as Curry. One customer said there's not much concern, "until there is no water left."

Another customer said it comes down to what's being left behind for younger generations. "I worry about the grandkids and the kids running out of water."

According to recent University of Arizona data, 41% of our water supply is groundwater. Another 36% of our water comes from the Colorado River, with 18% coming from "in-state" rivers and 5% being reclaimed water.

When it comes to usage, UofA says 72% goes to agriculture, 22% is for municipal use, and 6% is industrial.

For more on the UofA study, click here.