ABC15 Listens: Supporting small businesses

PHOENIX — Estimates show Arizona has well over 600,000 small businesses statewide that are a crucial part of our economy.

During our ABC15 Listens series at Joe's Diner in Phoenix, customers say supporting these small businesses is a top priority.

If you're like Linda and her husband, there's not a morning you miss breakfast at Joe's off 7th Avenue, south of Camelback Road.

Even as costs continue to rise nationwide, Joe's maintains a very steady flow of regulars.

So, what's the secret?

Owner Joe Seriale explains he owes much of his business savvy to his grandmother, who owned and operated a restaurant in Yuma County.

"She was very good about the philosophy of a restaurant when it came to watching your costs," said Seriale. "And I enjoyed it...I really enjoyed the hospitality."

Joe isn't the only one. Longtime customer Bryan Curry says he likes to come into Joe's for a little inspiration on and off the plate!

"I especially like Joe's jams that he makes himself," explained Curry. "I consider myself an amateur chef."

On the menu for busy working mom Jessica Hayes is a little business and pleasure. She was busy taking notes before meeting with a patient. Hayes is a physical therapist in Phoenix as well as an instructor and mom of two.

We bring our family here, we celebrate birthdays here, my kids love biscuits and gravy because of this," explained Hayes.

Although the food is a big draw for Hayes, there's something even more enticing that Joe serves every day.

"It's nice to connect. And every time I'm here, Joe is here. The manager of a local business - and he comes and says hello."

For Jessica and her family, who live in north Phoenix, supporting small businesses like Joe's Diner is extremely important.

"We have a couple places up north where we live, like small coffee shops. I'm a regular at a small yoga studio. We do the best we can to stay off Amazon, although I do use Amazon as a busy mom. We try to support and go to farmers' markets and teach our kids to support local."