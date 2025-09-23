ABC15 LISTENS: Mom shares valuable advice

PHOENIX — Moms, this story is for you!

As the ABC15 Listens series continued at Joe's Diner in central Phoenix, we spoke to north Phoenix mom Jessica Hayes, who is not only a mom of two children, a wife, a physical therapist, and an instructor, but also appears to be a master juggler, somehow finding a way to make it work!

"I have a friend who says, 'I get up at the same time and I can't fit that many things in a day!'" explained Hayes.

It's a question a lot of people talk about, especially moms: how do you balance it all?

"I think it's about being present in the things you are doing," said Hayes. "When I'm teaching, I'm teaching. When I am with my kids, I'm just with them. The phone is gone. There's no email answering. I'm not thinking about what I have to do the next day. I am spending time with them. That's kind of the way to make it happen."

ABC15 also spoke to Hayes about what her hopes and concerns are for her two children.

"My hope is that they are kind human beings; that's what I care about," she said.

Hayes said she wants her children to make their own choices and understand people's differences.

"That's the nice thing about being in the Phoenix metro," she said. "I grew up in a small town that didn't have a lot of differences in people and their lived experiences and in their backgrounds."

"They are meeting people and understanding all kinds of families, so I hope they continue having that."

Hayes also said she is concerned about the influence that social media has on children.

She believes social media can damage a child's self-esteem and demand too much time.