Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maricopa County officials discover two sealed boxes of returned ballot envelopes during equipment inspection

ballot box
AP
ballot box
Posted

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Friday morning, election workers inspected equipment from voting locations across Maricopa County.

Maricopa County officials say they found two boxes of returned affidavit envelopes during the inspection.

According to officials, the boxes were secure, but poll workers had mistakenly placed the envelopes in a box instead of returning them on Election Night.

After the discovery, a bi-partisan team took the boxes to make sure the chain of custody was followed.

Maricopa County says the envelopes will be verified and processed.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen