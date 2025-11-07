Maricopa County officials discover two sealed boxes of returned ballot envelopes during equipment inspection

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Friday morning, election workers inspected equipment from voting locations across Maricopa County.

Maricopa County officials say they found two boxes of returned affidavit envelopes during the inspection.

According to officials, the boxes were secure, but poll workers had mistakenly placed the envelopes in a box instead of returning them on Election Night.

After the discovery, a bi-partisan team took the boxes to make sure the chain of custody was followed.

Maricopa County says the envelopes will be verified and processed.