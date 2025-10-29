ABC15 hosts phone bank to raise money to support St. Mary's Food Bank

PHOENIX — Arizona families are struggling to put food on the table as inflation continues to rise and the holiday season approaches. With potential changes to SNAP benefits creating additional uncertainty, local food banks are preparing for an unprecedented wave of need.

St. Mary's Food Bank is bracing for increased demand during these challenging economic times. The organization serves as a critical lifeline for Arizona residents facing food insecurity, providing essential support when families need it most.

That's why on Wednesday, October 29, ABC15 is partnering with St. Mary's Food Bank for a phone bank fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. to raise money.

Every dollar donated will directly support the organization's efforts to provide food and assistance to Arizonans experiencing financial hardship.

Rising costs have made it increasingly difficult for families to afford basic necessities, while potential modifications to government assistance programs add another layer of uncertainty.

Community members can make a difference by participating in Wednesday's phone bank. The funds raised will help ensure that St. Mary's can continue serving Arizona's most vulnerable residents during this critical period.

