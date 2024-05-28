90-year-old veteran loses everything in fire, community sets up fundraiser

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — A man narrowly escaped a brush fire with his life, losing his home and property in Pinal County. Now, he's starting from scratch at 90.

Jerry Noland is a veteran, who served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. His wife passed away more than two years ago and he lived alone with his dog Cissy in his home just south of Florence.

Noland said that he just returned home on Wednesday and was making some food when he noticed smoke.

“I could see the smoke traveling across the property from the wind,” Noland said.

It was a brush fire that officials said burned eight acres, including Noland's entire property.

“How do you start over when you’re 90?” Noland’s caretaker Lisa Somerton asked while walking through the charred remains of his one-bedroom home. “I can’t even begin to put myself in his position.”

Noland and Somerton said neighbors jumped into action to help Noland and his goats out of the home.

“They came back and somehow or another I got loaded up into a vehicle,” Noland said.

His dog, Cissy, has not been found since the fire.

“She’s still got time. I haven’t signed off on Cissy yet,” Noland said.

Community members have created an online fundraiser, printed out flyers to try and find his dog, and offered to help clean the property.

Somerton said those things, all necessary in the aftermath.

“Any kind of help, it’s greatly appreciated,” Somerton said.

Despite the desolation, Noland said he still has hope, in the form of faith.

“It’s a fallacy to say it’s all gone. That is so wrong because we still got God,” Noland said. “He is not going to desert me, that I know.”

Those interested in helping with physical donations or on-site cleanup can reach out to mlisasomerton@gmail.com.

ABC15 is waiting to hear back from officials on the cause of the fire.

