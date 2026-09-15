7 people displaced after double house fire

PHOENIX — Fire crews responded to a double house fire that displaced seven people Monday.

The Phoenix Fire Department says they were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. near the area of 35th Avenue and Van Buren Road after reports of a tree fire.

When fire crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a carport of one house that extended to a second house.

Seven people were displaced between the two houses.

Two people were evaluated for minor injuries but were not transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.