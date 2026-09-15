Amazon employee collapses, dies while working

GOODYEAR, AZ — An Amazon employee collapsed and died while working Sunday morning, according to the Goodyear Police Department.

Police say they responded to a business near Bullard Avenue and Van Buren at around 9:30 a.m. after a 58-year-old man had collapsed while working.

Employees and emergency crews tried to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

ABC15 reached out to Amazon and received this statement:

"We're deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague. Our thoughts are with their family and our team in Goodyear during this incredibly difficult time, and we’re currently focused on supporting them.”

The following day and night shifts were closed for the remainder of the day, according to Amazon.

The preliminary investigation did not show any suspicious or criminal activities, according to Goodyear Police.